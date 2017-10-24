Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus opens up on 'the worst moment' of his career so far and how he has come back stronger

Gabriel Jesus has come a long way since getting injured at Bournemouth last season: Getty

Gabriel Jesus is relishing working under "winner" Pep Guardiola having recovered from what he describes as "the worst moment" of his career to date.

Following his arrival at Manchester City in January, Jesus scored three goals in his first four appearances, then had his progress abruptly halted in the fifth as he broke his metatarsal and was sidelined for two months.

The Brazilian admits that was a significant blow, but he has certainly bounced back.

Jesus is enjoying a fine season at City (AFP)

Jesus netted four more goals towards the end of last term, and currently has eight this for Guardiola's unbeaten Premier League leaders, who are on an 11-match winning streak in all competitions.

"I think the worst moment of my career so far was the injury I had here," he said. "But it didn't knock me down. I had everybody's support, from my family, everyone at Manchester City. That helped me a lot to overcome the injury.