Manchester City's outstanding form leaves Arsene Wenger wondering how Arsenal can stop the unstoppable

Not a single manager has been able to work out how to stop City - so far: Getty

How do you stop the unstoppable? 15 managers have tried to come up with answers this season – Tony Pulis has had two goes already - and only two have had any success.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton managed to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw, although they did play against 10 men for more than half the game. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers took a heavily-rotated City side all the way to penalties last week, but even then they still lost.

The best team City have faced this season, by a distance, is Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli, the current leaders of Serie A, with their own brand of ferocious high-pressing positional play.

On Wednesday night City went to the Stadio San Paolo to face them. City were put under more pressure than at any point this season: Napoli forced them further back in the first 30 minutes than they would ever normally play. With runners flying from deep, and Dries Mertens directing the front line, it was the harshest examination, and no surprise when Lorenzo Insigne slotted Napoli 1-0 up.

And yet City, playing a more reactive style than normal, still won 4-2. Two goals on the break, two from set pieces, and then when David Silva came on they slowed the game to their own speed.

It was all very ominous for the other managers who have to find a way to stop them. That is Arsene Wenger’s job when he takes his Arsenal team to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. He watched the Napoli game and noted that Sarri’s team had a good idea – but did not have the legs to deliver it.

“Napoli in the first half they gave City many problems but in the second half they dropped a bit physically,” Wenger said late on Thursday night. “Because I think they had played Sunday night and Manchester City played Saturday afternoon. You could see their game did not have the same intensity. The physical aspect becomes important.”