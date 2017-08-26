Manchester City's Sergio Aguero accused of striking steward in melee following Raheem Sterling's goal at Bournemouth

Dorset Police have taken a statement from a steward at the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City who claims to have been struck by City striker Sergio Aguero.

The alleged incident happened after Raheem Sterling’s added-time winner, when celebrating City fans spilled onto the pitch, prompting a brisk response from Vitality Stadium stewards and initial police.

As stewards held back City fans, pinning one to the ground, there was a confrontation between one steward and Aguero. The steward involved claims to have been struck, reported that after the match, and gave a statement to police. Stewards also had to drag City left-back Benjamin Mendy away from the melee.

City officials have viewed the footage of the incident and are confident that Aguero has no case to answer. The Argentinean striker had been dropped by Pep Guardiola for this game and was only introduced as a second half substitute for the debutant Bernardo Silva.

It was a bad-tempered afternoon with one disagreement between Guardiola and Eddie Howe threatening to spill over, after Howe thought City had failed to return the ball to his team following a stoppage. Howe and Guardiola had to be separated by the fourth official Lee Probert and Howe later said he was “disappointed” with the conduct of the City players.

The scenes at the end led to Sterling being sent off by Mike Dean, which Guardiola demanded an explanation for, defending his move to go and celebrate with the fans.

“I would like someone to call me to see what happened,” Guardiola said, “because if you cannot celebrate with the fans, the best solution is don’t invite the fans.”