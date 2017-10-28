Manchester City make best Premier League start in history

An incredible nine wins out of 10 make the Citizens the fastest starters since the Premier League came into being back in 1992-3

Unstoppable Manchester City recorded yet another win to take the distinction of making the best start in Premier League history.

A five-goal thriller at the Hawthorns saw Pep Guardiola's men battle to a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling sealed three points, with Jay Rodriguez and Matt Phillips replying for the spirited hosts.

28 - @ManCity have made the best ever start to a @premierleague season after 10 games, collecting 28 points (W9 D1) with a GD of +29. Slick. pic.twitter.com/L0am2wglzo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 28 de octubre de 2017

And, as they racked up their ninth win of the season, City also ensured a place in the history books.

No team in the Premier League has previously made a better start to the season after 10 games than City's record of nine wins, a draw and a positive goal difference of 29.

That run has seen Guardiola's charges open up a five-point lead over rivals Manchester United and, if they keep up this scintillating form, it is hard to see the Premier League crown going anywhere but the Etihad Stadium come May.