Manchester City breeze past Arsenal to remind the Premier League they are title favourites for good reason

A half-century of goals before Bonfire Night's first firework. A 3-1 scoreline hardly qualifies as high-scoring at the Etihad any longer and this was not the type of emphatic victory that Manchester City have treated their home supporters to in recent months, but it was a reminder to Arsenal and the rest of the chasing pack that Pep Guardiola's side are the Premier League favourites for good reason.

Arsene Wenger's side came here determined not to suffer the maulings they have often suffered at the hands of other Premier League clubs and their performance, though poor, was not quite as abject as those past, but City's superiority was clear from the first whistle.

Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus scored either side of a Sergio Aguero penalty to secure the three points, with Arsenal only momentarily threatening when Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back against the run of play.

Arsenal began in a tight, restrictive shape off the ball and made a purposeful start, but even so, City had the better of the opening chances. Barely a minute had passed on the clock before Sergio Aguero was handed an opportunity to add to his 178 goals for the club. City's newly-crowned all-time leading scorer was slipped in by De Bruyne after the game's first rapid counter only to fire well over.

Sterling, a prolific scorer himself in recent times, spurned a far simpler chance shortly after, failing to get a toe to Leroy Sané's cut-back across the face of the Arsenal goal. The Etihad groaned but, given the ease with which Guardiola's players were now cutting through the visitors, it also sensed that the breakthrough was only around the corner.

It came after a prolonged, attritional City spell in opposition territory, as Arsenal tried and failed again and again to clear their lines.