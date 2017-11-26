Manchester City come from behind to beat dogged Huddersfield to showcase their title-winning credentials

This might look to future generations like a routine win, David 1-2 Goliath, but this victory for Manchester City at Huddersfield Town showcased all the intangible elements – nerve, grit, luck – that mark out a title-winning side.

What might have been another stroll for City became their hardest match in months. Huddersfield Town, more than any other side this season, took City to a place they did not want to go. In the first half they sat deep, slowed City down and took the lead from a set piece just before half-time. In the second half they made this game a niggly scrap, so much so that Rajiv van la Parra was sent off for an incident with Leroy Sane after the final whistle.

There have been times watching City this season – Feyenoord away, Watford away, Stoke City or Crystal Palace at home – when they look like they are playing a different sport. Not here today at the John Smith’s Stadium, where they were prevented from imposing their game and at times could barely string their passes together.

City struggled all afternoon to get round, through or in behind a Huddersfield team that was playing out of its skins. This was Kevin de Bruyne’s quietest game all season and none of David Silva, Leroy Sane or Sergio Aguero was at his best. And yet despite all of that, with some fortune on their side, City found a way to win, with goals at the start and the end of the second half. The equaliser was a Sergio Aguero penalty after Raheem Sterling collided with Scott Malone and went down. The winner, five minutes from the end, when City were staring down the barrel of their first draw since August, bounced off Raheem Sterling’s stomach and flew in.

In that sense the game it reminded you most of was City’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth three months ago today: when City went to one the league’s smaller grounds, did not wake up, went behind in the first half, before snatching the points with a Sterling goal at the very end. That day the winner came even later than this one, in the 97th minute, sparking celebrations that saw Sterling sent off. But both of these away wins, which will not take up too much space in YouTube compilations of City’s best football this year, shows what sets this year’s City team apart.