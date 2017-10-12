Manchester City cruise into last 16 of Women's Champions League

Jill Scott celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game: PA

Manchester City joined Chelsea in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League following a 3-0 win over St Polten.

Goals from Nikita Parris, Jill Scott and Melissa Lawley secured a 6-0 aggregate victory over the Austrian side in Manchester.

Jane Ross saw an early penalty saved after the Scotland international had been brought down in the area.

Izzy Christiansen of Manchester City Ladies beats Fanny Vago (Getty)

But a dominant opening spell from the hosts was rewarded when Parris stabbed home a rebound after 34 minutes.

Scott curled in a superb second from the edge of the penalty area just before the interval, and Lawley tucked number three in off a post five minutes from full-time.

Manchester City Women: Roebuck; McManus, Houghton, Beattie, Stokes (Campbell, 71); Walsh, Scott, Stanway (Lawley, 61); Parris (Emslie, 61), Ross, Christiansen.

St Polten: Boisits; Tabotta, Biroova, Babicky, Wienroither; Prohaska, Eder (Sobotka, 16), Klein (Wronski, 65), Enzinger; Vago, Pinther.

Referee: Monika Mularczyk (POL)