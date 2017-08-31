Manchester City and Crystal Palace agree £23m fee for Eliaquim Mangala

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee worth up to £23m with Manchester City for defender Eliaquim Mangala.

The offer for Mangala, who is up for sale at the Etihad, is believed to be worth £18m with £5m in add-ons.

Palace’s deal for the 26-year-old indicates that they are ready to withdraw their interest in Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho.

Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park and became a fan favourite, making several impressive performances for Sam Allardyce’s side as they avoided relegation.

Liverpool's discussions with Palace on Tuesday made it clear that Palace must include more achievable add-ons, and the Reds want a deal that reaches £30m.

While the south Londoners would prefer to sign Sakho, a deal for Mangala would allow them to still fill some other positions of need - including a new goalkeeper and a back-up striker.

Mangala’s departure would allow City to finalise a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

Mangala cost City £41.4m from Porto in August 2014 but struggled to adapt to English football and spent last term on a season-long loan at Valenci