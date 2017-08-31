Alexis Sanchez, Jonny Evans, Eliaquim Mangala: What Manchester City deals could happen on transfer deadline day?

Manchester City completed much of their business early on in the window, finalising deals for Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy.

Following an outlay of £220m, Pep Guardiola's squad is full to the brim with talent and competition for places in his starting line-up is set to be stiff.

Even so, the club could be in line for one of its busiest-ever deadline days. Additions could be made in defence and attack on the final day of business, while several fringe players are up for sale and attracting interest from other Premier League clubs.

Incomings

Negotiations over Alexis Sanchez remain open despite Arsenal rejecting a £50m bid on Wednesday. Manchester City are expected to return with a second offer, but their intention is for any deal to be a cash-only agreement.

Arsenal are likely to demand around £70m for the Chilean, who is currently on international duty in his home country. City have legal and medical representatives on call in South America to tie up the formalities should the two clubs agree a fee.

City also remain in the market for West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans. The ex-Manchester United defender is thought to prefer a move to the Etihad over Arsenal and Leicester City, who have also shown interest in his services.

Outgoings

Raheem Sterling is set to stay at the Etihad despite his name being mentioned in the negotiations between City and Arsenal over Sanchez.

As previously mentioned, City want a cash-only agreement for Sanchez and have no intention of striking a swap deal involving players who are not for sale.

West Bromwich Albion are interested in taking Eliaquim Mangala off City’s hands, though the Frenchman will only be allowed to leave if another centre-back comes through the door.

Despite Stoke City’s hopes of bringing Fabian Delph to Staffordshire, that deal now looks unlikely to be completed before Thursday's 11.00pm deadline following a breakdown in talks.

Wilfried Bony is available and a return to Swansea City likely, though a deal is yet to be finalised. Jason Denayer is on the verge of completing a loan move to Galatasaray.

City are also in negotiations with Jadon Sancho's representatives in the hope of resolving his future following the collapse of the 17-year-old’s proposed switch to Tottenham Hotspur.