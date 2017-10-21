Manchester City effective if not that pretty as they beat Burnley to extend their lead at the top

It was not quite the exhibition football of which they are capable, but Manchester City won well all the same. Even when Pep Guardiola’s team struggle to be pretty, they remain effective.

History was made at the Etihad Stadium, albeit in controversial circumstances. Sergio Aguero became the joint-highest scorer in Manchester City’s history, as they equalled a club record of 11 successive wins in all competitions.

For Guardiola, this was a signal that his City team can fashion wins against the most obdurate opposition. For Sean Dyche and his Burnley players, there was a nagging sense of injustice at the manner in which their resistance was broken, although they could hardly complain about the result.

The penalty from which Aguero gave City the lead was fiercely debated; goals inside the final 20 minutes from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane left little room for argument with regards to City’s superiority.

The key incident of the first half came just before the half-hour mark, and featured two sublime touches in the build-up. David Silva played a perfect through pass towards Kevin De Bruyne, who nicked the ball superbly around Matt Lowton before steering a shot that was pushed aside by advancing goalkeeper Nick Pope.

As the ball ran loose, Pope’s knee made the faintest touch with the foot of Bernardo Silva, who tumbled to the floor and was awarded a penalty. Burnley fumed, convinced of a dive. There was no doubt that the Portuguese midfielder had made plenty of the challenge; it was a question of whether Pope’s contact was enough to be considered a foul.

Referee Roger East believed that it was, and Aguero sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot, scoring his 117th goal for his club and equalling the record set by Eric Brook between 1927 and 1939.