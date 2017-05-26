Manchester City eye Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker to follow Bernardo Silva swoop

Manchester City are looking to move quickly and secure two of Europe's best full-backs in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, following the arrival of Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola is giving his defence a makeover this summer, having released veteran full-back trio Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy on Thursday. And the club is confident of signing Walker, who has shone for Tottenham and England over the last two seasons.

Walker clashed with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino this spring and decided he wants to leave the club, with City set to become the beneficiaries. The 26-year-old can expect to double his £70,000 per week wage at the Etihad, while City have for some time been aware of, and comfortable with, the fee Tottenham would need to complete the deal.

City will not stop there, though, and have set aside some £300m for transfers this summer. Left-back Benjamin Mendy is another player they are pursuing, with Monaco already in the market for his replacement and targeting Aston Villa's Jordan Amavi.

Mendy and Bernardo's sales could net Monaco around £100m in a summer where they will likely also lose midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to the Premier League.

They have already looked to the next generation by signing Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans as a replacement for Bernardo, and there is an increasing confidence they can repel bids for teen forward Kylian Mbappé.