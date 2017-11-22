Manchester City are so good even their negatives are positive

Questioning a manager who had won his last 17 fixtures, it was hard to find too many negatives to throw at Pep Guardiola. Then, in the press room of the Etihad Stadium, one was unearthed. Was it not a bad time for Manchester City to top their group, their manager was asked, when they might draw Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus?

Guardiola gave a shrug and remarked that he didn’t mind playing anyone, given City’s form. However, statistically, it is usually wise to finish first in your group and City would know this more than anyone.

Of the last 28 clubs to reach a Champions League semi-final, only three did not top their group and that includes 2013 when two of the semi-finalists, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, began in the same group.

The Champions League is not a competition in which teams often find form halfway through. Even Chelsea, whose careering, edge-of-the-cliff route to the European Cup in 2012 was said to be a mixture of nerve and luck, qualified from Group E in first place.

Two years ago, City ended their group stage level on points with Bayern Munich but with a slightly poorer head-to head record. In the draw for the knockout rounds, Bayern got Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they thrashed 7-0 in the Allianz Arena. Just as they had the season before, when they also finished second behind Bayern, Manchester City drew Barcelona.

City’s only significant run in the European Cup came in Manuel Pellegrini’s final season when they finished a point ahead of Juventus in their group and reached the semi-finals. City drew Dynamo Kiev in the round of 16. Juventus were given – and were beaten by – Bayern Munich.

Sterling's late goal was crucial and not just in securing victory on the night (Getty) More