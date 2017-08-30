Manchester City to launch deadline day £70m bid for Alexis Sanchez as they send legal and medical officials to Chile

Manchester City will return with a significantly improved cash-only offer of around £70m for Alexis Sanchez, as they hope to finally convince Arsenal to sell the player on deadline day - despite not including a player.

The long-running transfer saga has already gone on longer than expected, but is even more pressurised than others on the final morning of the transfer window due to the fact Sanchez is set to appear for Chile in a home World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Thursday night, and the difficulties of thereby completing any formalities.

While City have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America to ensure any deal can get done as quick as possible if they finally get the green light, much will depend on whether Arsenal feel they can bring in an adequate replacement in time. The London club remain highly reluctant to sell, but there is still pressure on their end too.

City sources feel Arsene Wenger’s previously unmoving position on whether to sell the player has softened, as reported by The Independent on Tuesday, and that he is now more open to do a deal

That is said by sources to have been influenced by the more disgruntled mood in the Arsenal dressing room towards Sanchez, as well as the fact the club need to sell before they can buy big. There is also the complication that it will be much more difficult for Wenger to bring in such a player on the final day.

City have already had one £50m bid for Sanchez rejected. Despite Arsenal having initially insisted a player come in the other direction, like Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero, the Etihad hierarchy do not want to let either go and will make a cash-only offer.