Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delighted to beat Napoli - ‘one of the best teams I have ever seen’

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City had beaten one of the best sides he had ever seen after their hard-fought 2-1 Champions League win over Napoli.

Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus set up the win over the Serie A leaders at the Etihad Stadium, City's third successive triumph in Group F.

Guardiola had described Napoli as one of the three best footballing sides in Europe ahead of the game and, with that in mind, he was in no doubt of the size of his team's achievement.

Guardiola said: "They are one of the best teams I have ever faced as a professional, as a player, as a trainer. That is why I am so proud with what we have done.

"You cannot beat Napoli - it is impossible to beat them, if you do make a good performance and we did it. That is why I am so happy. I am pretty sure they are one of the best teams in Europe in this moment."

Sterling and Jesus struck inside the first 13 minutes and City threatened more in a devastating opening half-hour. Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar and Jesus had a shot blocked on the line.

But Napoli then began to settle. Ederson saved a penalty from Dries Mertens as the visitors finished the first half strongly and they pulled one back when Amadou Diawara converted their second spot-kick of the game.

Ederson made a fine stop with his legs (Getty)