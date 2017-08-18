Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says people of Barcelona will 'stand up' against terror

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the people of Barcelona will “stand up” against attacks on the city which left 13 people dead and many injured.

A van driven down the boulevard of Las Ramblas on Thursday afternoon deliberately targeted people as it weaved from side to side.

Guardiola, who was born in Catalonia, has a long association with Barcelona both as a player and manager.

He joined the FC Barcelona’s La Maisa Academy as a 13-year-old and rose through the ranks to play for the first team.

The 46-year-old was coach of Barcelona from 2008-2016 winning a record 14 trophies in four seasons including La Liga and the Champions League.Guardiola said: “Well obviously I am affected by what happened. So my best message is for the families and victims.

“Obviously La Ramblas is an important place in the history of Barcelona. So again my thoughts are for the families and victims of the tragedy.

“I am sure the city and country will stand up and move on. I just wish it doesn’t happen again in Barcelona or in the whole world.

“Of course the thoughts is for the people who died in difficult conditions. It happened in France, in London and unfortunately it happened in Barcelona.

“We don’t know but Barcelona, we wake up and we show them what a beautiful country it is. Catalonia and Spain, all the best for the future.”