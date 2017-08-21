Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to be drawn on controversial Kyle Walker red card

Pep Guardiola was angered by the decision to send off Kyle Walker: Getty

Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on Kyle Walker’s controversial red card which left Manchester City down to 10 men for much of their fiery 1-1 draw with Everton.

Walker was given his marching orders towards the end of the first half following two bookings in quick succession.

After being cautioned for a late challenge on Leighton Baines, the 27-year-old full-back, on his home debut, was shown another yellow and a red for barging youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

When asked about the sending-off, which cannot be appealed, Guardiola simply said: “Next question please. I want to be in Bournemouth [City’s next fixture].”

Guardiola appeared incensed by referee Bobby Madley's decision at the time of the incident, gesticulating furiously on the touchline.

The Catalan was, however, generally pleased with his side’s performance and praised their reaction to going down to 10 men.

“It was a good performance, it was similar to last season when we played them here [a 1-1 draw],” he added.

“We created the chances but we didn't finish. We have to keep trying to create the chances.

“We have done everything, I don't know how many chances we created, I don't know how many chances they created with 10 versus 11.”