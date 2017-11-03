Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola calls for referendum to resolve the Catalonia independence crisis

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for a referendum to resolve the Catalonia independence crisis after describing the jailing of eight politicians as “scary”.

A Spanish judge sent eight members of the deposed Catalan government to prison on Thursday pending possible charges over last week’s declaration of independence.

It follows the decision by the same judge, Carmen Lamela, to imprison two pro-independence leaders for alleged sedition in the run-up to a non-binding public independence referendum on October 1, which was held despite being declared illegal by the courts.

Spain’s central government suspended Catalonia’s autonomy, and called snap elections in the area for December 21, after its regional parliament voted in favour of independence last Friday.

Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola, who voted in last month’s referendum by post, is known as a proud Catalan.

He said: “I wish the politicians that they have put in prison are released soon.

“I’m a little bit worried, because what happened to them could happen to us for giving an opinion.

“The two persons leading the Catalan organisation were put in prison for asking to vote in a legal referendum.

“I think that the Spanish government and the Catalan government should sit and talk and try to agree a referendum. Until then, it’s a really difficult situation to be solved.

“I think the politicians are in prison for fulfilling the electoral programme. They were fulfilling the wish of the people. Now they are suffering and their families are suffering.

“It’s a bit scary, because it seems as if we are going backwards in a democratic state.”