Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100,000 to victims of Manchester attack

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent will donate £100,000 to help the victims of Monday night’s Manchester attack.

The terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured a further 59, 12 of whom are under 16, while there are seven people still missing.

Toure has lived and played in Manchester since joining the club in 2010 and it was the story of the death of eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos which prompted the Ivorian and his agent Dimitri Seluk to donate the money.

Seluk told Sky Sports News: “The news an eight-year-old girl went to see her favourite singer and didn't return home is too much to bear.

“Yaya and I want to help. We talked this morning about what happened and he asked me what he thought we could do.

“We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime. It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not.

“Those of us lucky enough to work every day in football can do so because of the generosity of fans across the world.

“Yaya is from Cote D'Ivoire, I am Russian. It doesn't matter. Today is a chance for those of us in football to help out.

“My son is eight years old and I can't image the pain and the suffering that the parents of Saffie will be going through today.”