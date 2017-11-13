Manchester City move top of the Women's Super League after rivals Chelsea are held by Reading

Manchester City sit top of the WSL with a maximum 15 points having won all their games so far this season: Getty

Manchester City moved two points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday after thumping Bristol City 4-0 while rivals Chelsea were held in a 2-2 draw with Reading.

Izzy Christiansen opened the scoring from the penalty spot for City in their clash with Bristol at the Academy Stadium.

Having been brought down in the Bristol box, Christiansen stepped up to convert after just eight minutes to put the hosts ahead.

Claire Emslie doubled the score towards the end of the first half while Abbie McManus and Jen Beattie consolidated the side’s victory in the second 45 minutes.

While City put on yet another convincing display to dispatch of their opponents, Chelsea stumbled against a resilient and spritely Reading side.

A point was no more than the hosts deserved as they set about creating a number of chances against the visiting Blues who lacked their usual verve and confidence.

Remi Allen put Reading ahead on 35 minutes, the first league goal Chelsea have conceded this season, after latching on to Fara Williams’ clever backheel.

Karen Carney drew the visitors level in the second half from a free-kick and Eniola Aluko struck on 75 minutes to put Chelsea 2-1 up.

Eniola Aluko put Chelsea ahead at 2-1