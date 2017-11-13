Manchester City move top of the Women's Super League after rivals Chelsea are held by Reading
Manchester City moved two points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday after thumping Bristol City 4-0 while rivals Chelsea were held in a 2-2 draw with Reading.
Izzy Christiansen opened the scoring from the penalty spot for City in their clash with Bristol at the Academy Stadium.
Having been brought down in the Bristol box, Christiansen stepped up to convert after just eight minutes to put the hosts ahead.
Claire Emslie doubled the score towards the end of the first half while Abbie McManus and Jen Beattie consolidated the side’s victory in the second 45 minutes.
While City put on yet another convincing display to dispatch of their opponents, Chelsea stumbled against a resilient and spritely Reading side.
A point was no more than the hosts deserved as they set about creating a number of chances against the visiting Blues who lacked their usual verve and confidence.
Remi Allen put Reading ahead on 35 minutes, the first league goal Chelsea have conceded this season, after latching on to Fara Williams’ clever backheel.
Karen Carney drew the visitors level in the second half from a free-kick and Eniola Aluko struck on 75 minutes to put Chelsea 2-1 up.
But a late own goal from Magdalena Eriksson, coming two minutes into stoppage time, ensured the spoils were shared in what was Chelsea’s first draw of the season.
The result leaves the side on 13 points, two behind league leaders Manchester City.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Arsenal beat Sunderland 3-0 to move up to third in the league.
Louise Quinn, Vivianne Miedema and Jordan Nobbs were all on mark in the second half to ensure Arsenal picked up all three points.
Earlier in the weekend Liverpool beat Birmingham City 1-0 thanks a well-taken Niam Charles lob in the first half.
Both sides enjoyed their fair share of chances but it was the England youth’s strike which made the difference on the day.
It was a good day for Everton, too, as they picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town.
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Chloe Kelly handed Everton victory to consign the hosts to their fifth consecutive defeat of the season. Yeovil sit planted to the bottom of the WSL with no points to their name and a goal difference of -14.