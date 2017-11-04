Manchester City onto something ‘special’ with Guardiola – Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that the club are playing a “special” brand of football.

Pep Guardiola’s side are five points clear of neighbours Manchester United in the Premier League table and are scoring at an average of 3.5 goals per game.

That blistering form has led to suggestions that they are the best team on the planet, and their 27-year-old midfielder certainly appears to believe that there is a whole lot to be optimistic about.

“The way we play, the way we dominate opponents, it feels special and feels like it could be a very special season,” he told The Sun.

Gundogan knows from his time at Borussia Dortmund how tough it is to come up against a Guardiola side in full flight.

Guardiola spent thee years in Germany, during which his Bayern Munich team dominated, yet his current charge believes the Catalan coach has not simply lifted the blueprint from the Allianz Arena and moved it to England.

