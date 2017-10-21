Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus

The Samba star believes that the team are in fine fettle as they continue their charge on the Premier League title

Manchester City are playing with the sort of verve and freedom associated with Brazilian football, according to striker Gabriel Jesus.

Pep Guardiola's side are two points clear at the top of the Premier League, having won seven of their opening eight matches and scored 29 goals in the process.

Jesus has netted six goals in seven appearances in the top flight this term to continue the stunning form he has shown since moving to England in January, his performances earning him a nomination for Tuttosport's Golden Boy prize for 2017, along with Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazil international is thriving in the attacking system favoured by Guardiola and says the players are enjoying themselves in the way his compatriots tend to, particularly in last week's 7-2 destruction of Stoke City.

"Yes, it was almost like [Brazilian football]," Jesus told Sky Sports. "In Brazil when we win with so many goals the players tend to start playing with more style and being playful.

"They start jumping around and it did feel more or less like this. It felt like a very beautiful way of winning that game. As players we enjoyed it a lot and that's how we felt inside the pitch."

Jesus admits he still misses life in Brazil but is delighted to be working under Guardiola in Manchester.

"Obviously I am enjoying playing here a lot," he said. "I am a very calm and tranquil person but I do miss some things the city hasn't got compared to where I used to live in Brazil.

"But I am very happy and getting to know the city better and better.

"Pep Guardiola is a very ambitious manager, that's a reason why he has been able to win all the trophies he has won in his career.

"I am very happy to get the chance to be trained by him and I am very proud to be able to grow under his management. I hope we will carry on together and we will be able to improve even more."

Jesus has often been preferred to Sergio Aguero at the focal point of City's attack, although Guardiola has experimented with playing them together this season, and the youngster is revelling in the experience of working alongside the Argentina star.

"I really like working with Aguero," he said. "He is a fantastic guy and we all know how he is as a player. I support him a lot."