Manchester City need a point to qualify but Pep Guardiola has no interest in playing for a draw against Napoli

Pep Guardiola won't let runaway Manchester City take their foot off the gas when they face Napoli in the Champions League tonight.

City need just a point from a potentially difficult Group F clash at the intimidating San Paolo Stadium to secure a place in the knockout stages for a fifth successive season.

But playing for a draw is against Guardiola's principles and, although his side dramatically came unstuck when consolidation would have done in last season's last-16 tie in Monaco, the City boss wants to win.

Guardiola, whose squad received a few jeers from a crowd on arrival at their Naples hotel, said: "Why play for a draw when we can play for a win? We are going to try to win, like Napoli. They are athletes. When they play a game they want to win."

City have made a flying start to the season, winning 14 of their 15 games in all competitions and drawing the other. They have scored 45 goals in the process and won their last 13 in succession - a club record.

They have a 100 per cent record in the Champions League and a six-point advantage over the much-fancied Serie A leaders Napoli. That is certainly pleasing for Guardiola, whose first campaign at the Etihad Stadium was underwhelming, but he is far from satisfied.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in the Italian City, he said: "I'm so, so happy. Especially I like how we run, how we fight without the ball. Normally the big teams sometimes forget that, but that is a big thing for me because runs are an important part of the game.

"But it's a process. We'll be recognised if we win the titles. We are still far away because we are in November and we will see what happens. We have a gap. We have still something to improve. The players know that, they know what they can improve, and that is the mentality to getting there."