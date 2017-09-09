Manchester City ran riot but Sadio Mane's red card means we can't draw too many conclusions about Liverpool

A conclusive Manchester City win, yet one that doesn’t necessarily lend itself to too many conclusions.

That is because the big question from this game is not whether Sadio Mane should have been sent off, since the laws of the game and nature of the challenge on Ederson made that an understandable decision from referee Jon Moss, but instead how the match would have panned out had that incident not taken place.

That was the frustration for Liverpool after this 5-0 defeat at the Etihad, and the frustration for those anticipating a spectacle that was not a thrashing.

The truth was the game had actually underwhelmed up to that point, and Pep Guardiola’s side had been ahead through Sergio Aguero, but it all seemed so much more uncertain; so set up for something more fulfilling.

Instead, City got such a fulfilling win from a relatively unfulfilling game.

The match in fact seemed so settled after the eight-minute spell just before half-time when Liverpool went down to 10 and City subsequently 2-0 up through the effervescent Gabriel Jesus that it even felt like Jurgen Klopp had decided to declare and look ahead to Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday.

How else to explain the decision to take off Mohamed Salah at half-time, when Mane had already gone, to deprive Liverpool of all the pace that had been so hurting City?

That was why the Mane red so disproportionately distorted the game, even if it is difficult to complain that he had been dismissed. It had actually been one of those nervous knife-edge either-or games up to then, and one that probably had more lessons for both teams than the education in finishing that followed.

Those lessons almost completely relate to their defences.

It was City that actually looked the shakier up to then, with Guardiola going for a 3-5-2 that is notionally supposed to give his team control - and conspicuously get both Sergio Aguero and Jesus into the team - but actually seemed to leave his backline, and especially Nicolas Otamendi, out of control every time Mane and Salah surged forward. It could have been a very different type of day had the Egyptian actually hit either of his two first-half chances with any kind of conviction.

Instead, those efforts were frustratingly soft - but still not as soft as Liverpool’s defence.

Just at the stage when Liverpool seemed to taking command on the half-hour, and increasingly taking advantage of City’s 3-5-2, they inexplicably gifted Kevin De Bruyne the type of space in the centre that no formation should allow. He of course picked his perfect pass, and Aguero easily picked his spot after rounding Simon Mignolet.

