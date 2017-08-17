Manchester City set to return with second offer for Jonny Evans

Manchester City set to return for Jonny Evans after seeing opening £18m offer rejected by West Brom

Manchester City are expected to return with a second offer for Jonny Evans, after West Brom rejected an initial opening bid of £18m.

The former Manchester United defender has been a wanted man this summer, as Hawthorns sources also revealed that the club rejected two earlier bids this summer from Leicester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola sees the 29-year-old as an ideal player as he seeks to bolster his options in central defence.

City were often caught short in that area last season, with just three senior centre halves in Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Vincent Kompany.

West Brom expect to have to fend off another offer, but it would take a sum significantly greater than £18m to tempt them into a sale in the current market.

Evans won three Premier League titles at City’s crosstown rivals United, having been a youth player there before finally leaving for West Brom in 2015.

READ MORE: Antonio Conte’s tensions with Chelsea board increase

READ MORE: Emenalo positioning himself for Chelsea job

READ MORE: Zlatan to be offered Man United coaching role

READ MORE: Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical