Manchester City showed Arsenal and the Premier League that nothing short of perfection will be good enough

The essence of football is that the odds are stacked in favour of defence. Goals are rare, and therefore so much more valuable, because it is far easier to prevent a chance than to create one. While you often need everything to go perfectly to score a goal, the principles of the game are built on the fact that you do not necessarily need to play perfectly to stop one. Until Manchester City came along, that is.

You get the ball. Instantly, you see Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane hunting you down. A few yards away, Sergio Aguero is blocking the easy pass to your right. Raheem Sterling is blocking the pass up the touchline. Can you maybe bend the ball around David Silva? You have fractions of a second to answer. Too late. Sane has wrapped one of his telescopic legs around yours, De Bruyne has gathered up the loose ball, and once more you are defending for your lives.

Multiply this scenario by 10, by 100, by hundreds, and you get some idea of what playing City these days entails: a never-ending series of multiple-choice problems, each with only one perfect solution. Can you pull off the first-time backheel around the corner? Can you find exactly the right sliding tackle that will win the ball off a hurtling Gabriel Jesus without giving away a penalty? Where will Sane be in exactly 2.5 seconds? Can you be absolutely perfect? Because more often than not, you know that City will be.

Arsenal did not play appallingly here. This was certainly not their worst performance of the season by any stretch. You could point the finger at individuals: at Alexis Sanchez, Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka, the usual suspects. You could point the finger at Arsene Wenger, whose decision to omit Alexandre Lacazette looked intriguing at kick-off and downright negligent by the time he had hauled Arsenal back into the game with a powerful low finish.