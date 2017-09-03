Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career

As Vincent Kompany edges closer to the end of a distinguished playing stint, the Belgium international is plotting a coaching career.

Vincent Kompany may have two years left on his contract with Manchester City, but the Belgium international is already plotting a career post-retirement.

Kompany will be 33 when his deal at the Etihad Stadium expires and given his recent problems with injuries he has begun to look at the options open to him.

The City skipper has no intention of leaving the game once his playing days come to an end and believes he has plenty to offer to future generations as a coach.

"I don't know where I will be in football when I finish, but it's 100 per cent certain I will remain in football. It's my passion," the Belgium international told The Daily Star.

"I've played and lived this game since I was six years old so I don't see a reason why I should throw all that experience away all of a sudden.

"I have got good contact with the younger people here and I just love bringing across my experience and how I see certain things.

"I have learned from the best, from their mistakes as well as my own and hopefully I will be better because of that."

Exactly when Kompany will hang up his boots remains unclear, but he is no rush to extend his City stay despite a strong affinity to the club.

"I've given myself the obligation to not think about anything regarding future contracts until my present contract is up," he added.

"I'm really easy in my relationship with the club. It's that good, there won't be any panic on their side or my side.

"Let's get the most out of these two years with City and international level and let's see where we are at – no stress."