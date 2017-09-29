Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero involved in car crash and could miss up to eight weeks with broken ribs

Sergio Aguero faces a long spell on the sidelines after the Manchester City striker reportedly suffered suspected fractured ribs during a car crash in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

According to reports overnight from his native Argentina, the forward suffered the injuries when in a taxi on the way to the airport to get his flight back to Manchester.

Although unconfirmed by City, Aguero posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Thursday night in Amsterdam and his former club Independiente tweeted a photo of the player with the words: “Strength and prompt recovery. Everyone @ Independiente is with you in this difficult moment.”