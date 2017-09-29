Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero involved in car crash and could miss up to eight weeks with broken ribs

Jack Austin
Aguero will miss the weekend's clash with Chelsea

Sergio Aguero faces a long spell on the sidelines after the Manchester City striker reportedly suffered suspected fractured ribs during a car crash in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

According to reports overnight from his native Argentina, the forward suffered the injuries when in a taxi on the way to the airport to get his flight back to Manchester.

Although unconfirmed by City, Aguero posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Thursday night in Amsterdam and his former club Independiente tweeted a photo of the player with the words: “Strength and prompt recovery. Everyone @ Independiente is with you in this difficult moment.”

