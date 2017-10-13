Manchester City are strong Premier League favourites ahead of Chelsea, says Vialli

Gianluca Vialli believes that Antonio Conte's Chelsea will find it difficult to compete with Manchester City this season, but has backed the Blues to go deep into the Champions League.

The Blues were recently beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Pep Guardiola's side, as Kevin De Bruyne's strike earned the visitors a deserved victory.

Vialli, who played alongside Conte at Juventus and also managed the Blues, believes Chelsea remain a significant threat in the title race, but admits that he is worried by the talent Guardiola has at his disposal.

"I think it has been a decent start of the season for Chelsea," Vialli told Goal in an exclusive interview. "The first match of the Premier League season, they lost at home to Burnley. I think it is quite normal that the title holders don't start the season at their very best because you just won the previous title. Your stomach must still be full after the summer.

"Also I think Antonio was not particularly impressed with the transfer operations up until then and it was getting a bit frustrating. I think that his frustrations were being transferred to the side. I think that's why you had a red card in the Community Shield, and also in the first match of the season with Gary Cahill [and Cesc Fabregas].

