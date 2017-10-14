Manchester City team news: Aguero returns to the bench against Stoke

The Argentine striker has been out of action since breaking a rib in a car accident, but he has been included in Pep Guardiola's latest squad

Sergio Aguero has returned to the Manchester City fold, with the Argentine striker back on the bench after shaking off an injury suffered in a car accident.

The South American has been missing since suffering a broken rib in late September.

It was initially suggested that he could be out of action for up to six weeks, forcing him to miss crucial games in the Premier League and Champions League.

Aguero has, however, been drafted back into Pep Guardiola's plans after making a speedy recovery and playing a full part in training.

He could now make his first appearance since September 26 when City play host to Stoke.

Yaya Toure could also be seen in Premier League action for the first time this season after being named among the substitutes.

Among those in the starting XI, Fabian Delph is fit after being forced to sit out England duty, while Gabriel Jesus leads the line fresh from bagging a brace for Brazil in his last outing.

Man City team: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Delph, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Man City subs: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Aguero, Mangala, Silva, Toure.