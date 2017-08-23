Manchester City to test Arsenal's resolve with final offer for Alexis Sanchez but fear it could take £70m bid to get him

Manchester City will make one last push for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in the last week of the transfer window, as they seek to complete their transfer business with a star signing.

Arsene Wenger’s position has been unchanged throughout all of this as he insists the Chilean star will not be sold despite entering the last year of his contract but, despite that and the fact those close to the 28-year-old say he is increasingly resigned to staying at the Emirates for one more season, City wish to test that resolve with one big offer.

Sources close to the Manchester club say that the hierarchy had started the summer confident they could get Sanchez for around £40m due to the fact he was so willing to go there and was coming to the end of his contract, only to quickly realise just how hardline Wenger this time was in his stance that the player just would not be sold.

Sanchez has for his part shown no inclination to agree a new deal with Arsenal, despite the fact they are prepared to offer him more than City would.

City will now go back in for Sanchez ahead of the transfer deadline next Thursday, although it is still likely to take a figure upward of £70m to convince Wenger.

The Chilean’s start to the season has also been complicated by an abdominal injury, although he is in contention to return this weekend away to Liverpool.

