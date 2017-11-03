Manchester City v Arsenal Preview, brought to you by Football Republic - Unbeaten City looking for perfect tenth

Quite easily, Manchester City is the team to beat this season.

After 10 games, Pep Guardiola’s team is the only side to remain unbeaten and are perched on top of the league table. The high flying Citizens have so far been impeccable, winning nine and drawing one. To top that, they’ve scored 35 goals and conceded just six.

Arsene Wenger will be wary of those numbers as he leads his troubled team into battle at the Etihad Stadium.

City is the overwhelming favourite, yet November has proven to be the team’s undoing in the past two seasons. When the winter chill has descended on City, their performances have mirrored the bleak skies above. The Manchester club had recorded an average of 1.8 points in the matches played from November to January in the last two seasons – compared to the 2.3 average from August to October.

De Bruyne GFX More