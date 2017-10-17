Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe's most lethal attacks

Napoli's trip to Manchester City in the Champions League looks certain to be laden with goals after the teams' incredible starts to 2017-18.

Manchester City and Napoli will lock horns in the Champions League on Tuesday having torn up the record books with their remarkable goalscoring feats over the opening weeks of the season.

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli are top of Serie A with a 100 per cent record after eight matches, scoring 26 times in the process.

No side has enjoyed such a prolific opening to an Italian top-flight season since 1959-60, while you have to go back to Everton in the 1894-95 campaign for an English side who netted more than City's 29 over an initial eight-game period.

Sarri described City as "by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment" at his pre-match news conference, while Pep Guardiola also lavished praise on a counterpart very much cut from the same coaching cloth.

But who is leading the charge for these two lethal attacks, who are the main creators and how are they taking opponents apart with such apparent ease? Ahead of a mouth-watering clash, we looked at some Opta data to find out.

Majestic Mertens leads the way

Napoli's Belgium forward Dries Mertens is the top league goalscorer on either side with seven goals, building on his stunning haul of 28 in 35 matches last season when Sarri's decision to deploy the 30-year-old in a central attacking role proved a masterstroke.

Mertens' colleagues in a front three Guardiola hailed as "so dynamic", Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne, have four and three respectively, while there is a three-way tie at the top of City's goalscoring charts.

Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have each scored six times in the Premier League, while Germany winger Leroy Sane has weighed in with four.

Silva service edges maestro De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne's imperious recent run of form led to Guardiola fielding questions on Monday that mentioned Mertens' countryman in the same breath as Lionel Messi.