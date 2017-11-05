Manchester City vs Arsenal ratings: Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero star as Francis Coquelin gamble backfires

Manchester City continued their march clear at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Arsenal, who fielded an untried and untested back-five and came unstuck as a result.

Arsene Wenger attempted to stymie City's free-flowing attack by handing Francis Coquelin a first Premier League start of the season, albeit with the defensive midfielder in-between Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.

The gamble did not work, as Coquelin looked off the pace, and the Gunners fell behind in the first half when Kevin De Bruyne struck a well-powered effort from the edge of the area.

The lead was doubled shortly after half-time when Nacho Monreal brought down Raheem Sterling in the area, giving Sergio Aguero the chance to convert from the penalty spot which he did via a helping hand from the post.

Arsenal hit back with substitute Alexandre Lacazette clawing a goal back, but City guaranteed victory when Gabriel Jesus tapped in from close range from a David Silva cross - although the Spaniard was offside in the build-up to the goal that wasn't spotted.

