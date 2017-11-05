Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out and who went missing at the Etihad Stadium?

Mesut Ozil (left) and Kevin De Bruyne both had very different games on Sunday - Arsenal FC

Manchester City

Ederson

Virtual spectator until a fine save from Ramsey just before the break then almost guilty of a fumble from a long Iwobi shot. 6/10



Kyle Walker

His pace at right-back is one of the big reasons for City’s form and his link-up play with the forwards troubled Arsenal. 7/10



Nicolas Otamendi

One of Guardiola’s greatest achievements is the improvement in the defender’s form and this was another solid outing. 7/10



John Stones

One of his more challenging recent games and the England man stepped up with some strong tackling and good reading of the game. 7/10



Fabian Delph

Hard to remember he is playing out of position, at left-back, with his tackling and speed perfectly suited to the Guardiola system. 7/10



Fernandinho

Couple of uncharacteristic early errors gifted possession but soon settled into his normal steady form mopping up in front of the back four. 6/10



Fernandinho (left) and team-mate John Stones celebrate their victory Credit: Getty Images More