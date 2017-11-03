Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview
Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday hoping to extend their record-breaking unbeaten run at the pinnacle of the Premier League table.
Following their victory away at Napoli on Wednesday night, City are now unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions – a record that stretches back into last season – and will welcome the Gunners more than confident they can overcome any challenge that might be thrown at them.
Although Pep Guardiola and his side have been careful to play down hyperbole already suggesting that City will be runaway winners of the league this term, it is hard to examine the evidence of their recent form and come to any other conclusion.
In addition to blowing away any domestic competition with blistering attacking football – in their ten games so far, they have won nine and drawn one, scoring 35 goals in the process – City have also demonstrated impressive resilience in European competition, their 4-2 comeback victory in Naples in midweek being the latest example.
Guardiola will realise, however, that this weekend could prove crucial to the fate of his team’s season. With closest title challengers Manchester United away at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, three points here could open up an eight point gap at the top, though anything less than that may also see their local rivals draw nearer.
The Spaniard will also not be underestimating his visitors. Although a shaky start to the campaign has left the Gunners in fifth place, they have demonstrated some impressive grit in securing five wins in three different competitions in recent weeks. If his team could come away from the Etihad with at least a draw, and fourth-placed Chelsea drop points against United, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will know they could climb into the top four for the first time this term.
The north Londoners will also be boosted by the return of some fresh first-teamers after Thursday night’s triumph against Red Star Belgrade, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both set to start. City, too, will likely field a strong side, although defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy remain long-term absentees.
What time does it start?
Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 14:15
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 13:00. Highlights will be shown on BBC One at 22:30.
It’s a big game for…
Kyle Walker. Although Sergio Aguero deserves an honourable mention – it will be the first game he starts as City’s leading goalscorer, after surpassing Eric Brook’s previous 177 tally against Napoli – it will be interesting to see how the ex-Spurs defender gets on against old derby rivals Arsenal.
The wing-back has impressed so far this term, with four assists coming from nine starts in the league, though if Arsenal’s stars arrive in Manchester in the mood, he will have to be at his best.
Best stat…
6 points. The record lead of a first-placed team, at this stage of the Premier League season (11th game-week), that was eventually conceded by the end of the season. In other words, if City can stretch their lead to over 6 points this weekend, they will make history if they then go on not to win the title.
Remember when…
The inimitable Emmanuel Adebayor celebrated his fourth goal for Manchester City, against former club Arsenal, by running the length of the field to celebrate in front of the, slightly disgruntled, Gunners support.
Player(s) to watch…
Kevin De Bruyne vs Mesut Ozil. It will be an interesting matchup between arguably the Premier League’s best No.10s.
Although De Bruyne’s assisting heroics are almost as well-documented as Ozil’s struggles to win over the faith of the Arsenal faithful, both players have been at their creative best this term, creating 30 chances apiece in the league. It might be a case of which team can best convert these chances, when they come, that will decide Sunday’s contest.
Previous three meetings…
Arsenal 2 (Monreal, Sanchez) Manchester City 1 (Aguero), FA Cup, April 2017
Arsenal 2 (Walcott, Mustafi) Manchester City 2 (Sane, Aguero), Premier League, April 2017
Manchester City 2 (Sane, Sterling) Arsenal 1 (Walcott), Premier League, December 2017
Form guide…
Manchester City: WWWWWW
Arsenal: LWWWWW
Odds…
Manchester City: 2/7
Arsenal: 6
Draw: 39/10