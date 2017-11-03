Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday hoping to extend their record-breaking unbeaten run at the pinnacle of the Premier League table.

Following their victory away at Napoli on Wednesday night, City are now unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions – a record that stretches back into last season – and will welcome the Gunners more than confident they can overcome any challenge that might be thrown at them.

Although Pep Guardiola and his side have been careful to play down hyperbole already suggesting that City will be runaway winners of the league this term, it is hard to examine the evidence of their recent form and come to any other conclusion.

In addition to blowing away any domestic competition with blistering attacking football – in their ten games so far, they have won nine and drawn one, scoring 35 goals in the process – City have also demonstrated impressive resilience in European competition, their 4-2 comeback victory in Naples in midweek being the latest example.

Guardiola will realise, however, that this weekend could prove crucial to the fate of his team’s season. With closest title challengers Manchester United away at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, three points here could open up an eight point gap at the top, though anything less than that may also see their local rivals draw nearer.

The Spaniard will also not be underestimating his visitors. Although a shaky start to the campaign has left the Gunners in fifth place, they have demonstrated some impressive grit in securing five wins in three different competitions in recent weeks. If his team could come away from the Etihad with at least a draw, and fourth-placed Chelsea drop points against United, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will know they could climb into the top four for the first time this term.