Man City vs Arsenal team news: Lacazette benched as Coquelin starts for Gunners

The Gunners have changed their formation for their visit to league leaders with Alexis Sanchez facing the club he almost joined in the summer

SerArsenal boss Arsene Wenger has changed his side's formation for the crucial Premier League match against Manchester City, handing starts to both Francis Coquelin and Alex Iwobi.

The Frenchman admitted before the game that he "sometimes the best way to defend is to attack" but his selection of Coquelin alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield shows that he is wary of City's attacking threat.

Alexandre Lacazette surprisingly starts on the bench while Alexis Sanchez starts in a lone role upfront supported by Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.

Meanwhile, City welcome David Silva back into the line-up along with Kyle Walker as Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that beat Napoli in midweek.

Gabriel Jesus again misses out, with club record-goalscorer Sergio Aguero up front on his own.

City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, G Jesus, Danilo, Yaya Toure

Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Coquelin, Xhaka; Ozil, Iwobi; Alexis

Subs: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud

