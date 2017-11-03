Manchester City vs Arsenal: team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League, one of four fixtures on 'Super Sunday'.
When is it?
It's on Sunday November 5.
What time is kick-off?
It's a 2.15pm GMT start at the Etihad.
What TV channel is it on?
It's on Sky Sports - Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD to be exact. Alternatively, you can follow the match here.
What is the team news?
Manchester City
Premier League leaders Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury, but manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have him back in training after the international break.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy is the only other senior absentee due to a long-term knee injury.
Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Danilo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, D Silva, B Silva, Aguero, Jesus.
Arsenal
Arsenal will be hoping Sead Kolasinac overcomes a hip injury in time to line up against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina international limped out of last weekend's win over Swansea after scoring and laying on an assist but manager Arsene Wenger believes he should be fit and available.
Wenger changed his entire team for the Europa League draw with Red Star Belgrade but the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are in line to return at the Etihad Stadium, although Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Calum Chambers (hip), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) remain sidelined.
Provisional squad: Cech, Macey, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Willock, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette, Nketiah.
What are they saying?
Kevin De Bruyne:
"Since Pep came to the club, he plays a style of football I like to play, so it makes it easy as a player," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.
"I like it here, it is the perfect environment and since I came here there has been a lot of trust in me. I like the project they are doing from the moment I came here.
"There was an older team (when I first arrived), they did a lot of transfers, a lot of young people, they are building for the future... I am really happy here and I see myself being a long time here."
Arsene Wenger:
“We will try to play our game - we will not hide, put it that way,” he said. “You want to defend well but you cannot only be focused on defending. We want to play and have the ball and create dangerous situations. Sometimes the best way to defend is to attack.”
“You have to accept the risk if you want to play football. You accept the gamble and the risk. It’s part of the game. You have to rate the risk. Is it a bigger risk only to defend if a team is very strong when they attack?"
What are the odds?
- Manchester City - 4/9
- Arsenal - 27/4
- Draw - 9/2
What's our prediction?
City go in search of their 15th consecutive victory, which would, if only briefly, move them eight points clear at the top of the table and a mammoth 12 points ahead of Arsenal. Arsene Wenger really needs his side to lay down a marker but will the Frenchman dare to try to fight fire with fire at the Etihad or adopt a more pragmatic approach?
Prediction: 2-1
James Ducker