Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City can extend the gap between themselves and Arsenal to 12 points with a win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners visit the league leaders looking to avoid losing further ground at the top having already suffered three defeats in the top flight this term.

They will face a stern test, however, at the hands of the side Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri called the best in Europe after losing to them in the Champions League this week.

Game Manchester City vs Arsenal Date Sunday, November 5 Time 14:15 BST / 09:15 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.