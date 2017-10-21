Manchester City vs Burnley live score and goal updates from all Premier League 3pm matches
The Crystal Palace backline looking comfortable so far
The Newcastle attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.
The shot count is similar
Newcastle and Crystal Palace are evenly matched in attack so far - the vistors have fired in six shots to the hosts' three.
Burnley looking unadventurous so far
Burnley are yet to pose a significant threat in the final third.
The Bournemouth backline looking comfortable so far
The Stoke attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.
Stoke respond
The hosts have their first shot of the game, in reply to three so far from Bournemouth.
Neither side taking control of the game yet
Newcastle having more of the ball so far, with 200 touches to 196 from Crystal Palace.
GOAL!
Sergio Agüero scores for Man City to make it 1-0!
OWN GOAL!
Calamity for Federico Fernández, who puts the ball past his own goalkeeper to make it 0-1.
Swansea hit back
Swansea have their first shot at goal, while Leicester have registered four efforts so far.
Crystal Palace threaten for the first time
Following the earlier Newcastle effort, Crystal Palace register their first attempt at goal.
GOAL!
Bournemouth have doubled their lead, and it's Junior Stanislas with the goal to make it 0-2.
Neither Newcastle or Crystal Palace are testing the goalkeepers so far
Not much to do for either keeper at St. James' Park - Newcastle and Crystal Palace keeping each other at bay.
GOAL!
Bournemouth take an early lead and they have Andrew Surman to thank for it: 0-1.
It's been a shot-shy start to Stoke v Bournemouth
Tense opening quarter of an hour at bet365 Stadium, as Stoke and Bournemouth struggle to get shots on goal
Man City enjoying plenty of touches of the ball so far.
Man City have had 138 touches of the ball compared to 48 by Burnley.
Man City have their first strike at goal
Man City respond to the earlier Burnley effort with their first shot of the game.
Kick off: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
They're off and running at St. James' Park.
Kick off: Man City vs Burnley
We're under way at Etihad Stadium.
Kick off: Swansea vs Leicester
They're off and running at Liberty Stadium.
Kick off: Stoke vs Bournemouth
They're off and running at bet365 Stadium.
Match preview - Man City vs Burnley
Pep Guardiola is anticipating a dip in Manchester City's form sooner or later.
But the City boss is convinced his side are fully equipped to ensure any downturn can be overcome.
City have made an exhilarating start to the season and top the Premier League with 22 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals in their eight games.
Recent weeks have seen them rack up big wins against Liverpool (5-0), Watford (6-0), Crystal Palace (5-0) and Stoke (7-2). In addition they also beat champions Chelsea last month and have opened their Champions League campaign with three wins from three.
The plaudits are pouring in but Guardiola accepts his team will come unstuck at some point.
"That's going to happen," he said. "We are in October. We cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month when we won all the games. It's impossible in football in the high level.
"But I want to see how we are going to react in that moment when we drop points.
"We will see how strong we are because teams always show in the bad moments.
"I'm optimistic because the way we reacted at 3-2 against Stoke was so good."