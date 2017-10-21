Manchester City vs Burnley live score and goal updates from all Premier League 3pm matches

3:43PM

The Crystal Palace backline looking comfortable so far

The Newcastle attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.

3:41PM

The shot count is similar

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are evenly matched in attack so far - the vistors have fired in six shots to the hosts' three.

3:39PM

Burnley looking unadventurous so far

Burnley are yet to pose a significant threat in the final third.

3:38PM

The Bournemouth backline looking comfortable so far

The Stoke attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.

3:34PM

Stoke respond

The hosts have their first shot of the game, in reply to three so far from Bournemouth.

3:31PM

Neither side taking control of the game yet

Newcastle having more of the ball so far, with 200 touches to 196 from Crystal Palace.

3:30PM

GOAL!

Sergio Agüero scores for Man City to make it 1-0!

3:25PM

OWN GOAL!

Calamity for Federico Fernández, who puts the ball past his own goalkeeper to make it 0-1.

3:23PM

Swansea hit back

Swansea have their first shot at goal, while Leicester have registered four efforts so far.

3:18PM

Crystal Palace threaten for the first time

Following the earlier Newcastle effort, Crystal Palace register their first attempt at goal.

3:18PM

GOAL!

Bournemouth have doubled their lead, and it's Junior Stanislas with the goal to make it 0-2.

3:16PM

Neither Newcastle or Crystal Palace are testing the goalkeepers so far

Not much to do for either keeper at St. James' Park - Newcastle and Crystal Palace keeping each other at bay.

3:16PM

GOAL!

Bournemouth take an early lead and they have Andrew Surman to thank for it: 0-1.

3:16PM

It's been a shot-shy start to Stoke v Bournemouth

Tense opening quarter of an hour at bet365 Stadium, as Stoke and Bournemouth struggle to get shots on goal

3:14PM

Man City enjoying plenty of touches of the ball so far.