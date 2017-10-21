Manchester City vs Burnley live score and goal updates from all Premier League 3pm matches

Telegraph Sport
Man City vs Burnley live score

3:43PM

The Crystal Palace backline looking comfortable so far

The Newcastle attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.

3:41PM

The shot count is similar

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are evenly matched in attack so far - the vistors have fired in six shots to the hosts' three.

3:39PM

Burnley looking unadventurous so far

Burnley are yet to pose a significant threat in the final third.

3:38PM

The Bournemouth backline looking comfortable so far

The Stoke attack haven't been able to threaten the visitors in the final third.

3:34PM

Stoke respond

The hosts have their first shot of the game, in reply to three so far from Bournemouth.

3:31PM

Neither side taking control of the game yet

Newcastle having more of the ball so far, with 200 touches to 196 from Crystal Palace.

3:30PM

GOAL!

Sergio Agüero scores for Man City to make it 1-0!

3:25PM

OWN GOAL!

Calamity for Federico Fernández, who puts the ball past his own goalkeeper to make it 0-1.

3:23PM

Swansea hit back

Swansea have their first shot at goal, while Leicester have registered four efforts so far.

3:18PM

Crystal Palace threaten for the first time

Following the earlier Newcastle effort, Crystal Palace register their first attempt at goal.

3:18PM

GOAL!

Bournemouth have doubled their lead, and it's Junior Stanislas with the goal to make it 0-2.

3:16PM

Neither Newcastle or Crystal Palace are testing the goalkeepers so far

Not much to do for either keeper at St. James' Park - Newcastle and Crystal Palace keeping each other at bay.

3:16PM

GOAL!

Bournemouth take an early lead and they have Andrew Surman to thank for it: 0-1.

3:16PM

It's been a shot-shy start to Stoke v Bournemouth

Tense opening quarter of an hour at bet365 Stadium, as Stoke and Bournemouth struggle to get shots on goal

3:14PM

Man City enjoying plenty of touches of the ball so far.

Man City have had 138 touches of the ball compared to 48 by Burnley.

3:07PM

Man City have their first strike at goal

Man City respond to the earlier Burnley effort with their first shot of the game.

3:00PM

Kick off: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

They're off and running at St. James' Park.

3:00PM

Kick off: Man City vs Burnley

We're under way at Etihad Stadium.

3:00PM

Kick off: Swansea vs Leicester

They're off and running at Liberty Stadium.

3:00PM

Kick off: Stoke vs Bournemouth

They're off and running at bet365 Stadium.

2:11PM

Match preview - Man City vs Burnley

Pep Guardiola is anticipating a dip in Manchester City's form sooner or later.

But the City boss is convinced his side are fully equipped to ensure any downturn can be overcome.

City have made an exhilarating start to the season and top the Premier League with 22 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals in their eight games.

Recent weeks have seen them rack up big wins against Liverpool (5-0), Watford (6-0), Crystal Palace (5-0) and Stoke (7-2). In addition they also beat champions Chelsea last month and have opened their Champions League campaign with three wins from three.

The plaudits are pouring in but Guardiola accepts his team will come unstuck at some point.

"That's going to happen," he said. "We are in October. We cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month when we won all the games. It's impossible in football in the high level.

"But I want to see how we are going to react in that moment when we drop points.

"We will see how strong we are because teams always show in the bad moments.

"I'm optimistic because the way we reacted at 3-2 against Stoke was so good."

