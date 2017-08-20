Manchester City vs Everton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will look to make it two wins from two in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side kicked off the 2017-18 campaign with a 2-0 away win over newly promoted Brighton last week and they will hope to continue that habit in their first home game of the season.

The Toffees come into the game on a high themselves following their 1-0 opening-day win over Stoke City and a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hajduk Split in the Europa League.

Game Manchester City vs Everton Date Monday, August 21 Time 20:00 (BST) / 15:00 (ET)

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN, as well as being available to stream online using the NBC Sports App.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports App

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Mendy, Denayer, Adarabioyo Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Zinchenko, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Bony, Roberts

Ilkay Gundogan is optimistic about rejoining the squad for training, but the Germany international will not be involved against Everton.

New signing from Monaco Benjamin Mendy has completed his rehabilitation from a thigh injury but is still another few weeks away from full fitness. Midfielder Fabian Delph is also unavailable.

Potential starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Danilo; De Bruyne, D. Silva, Fernandinho; Aguero, Jesus.

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Stekelenburg, Pickford, Robles Defenders Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Martina, Coleman, Funes Mori, Holgate, Kenny Midfielders Schneiderlin, Barkley, Lennon, McCarthy, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Klaassen, Besic, Davies Forwards Rooney, Sandro, Mirallas, Bolasie, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Niasse

New signing Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his debut for the Toffees after arriving in a record move from Swansea and it could force Ronald Koeman into altering his tactics.

James McCarthy has returned to training but is unlikely to be involved, while Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie and Ramiro Funes Mori are long-term absentees. Ross Barkley remains out with a hamstring problem, while Sandro Ramires is ruled out with a heel injury.

Potential starting XI: Pickford; Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Keane; Schneiderlin, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Gueye; Rooney, Mirallas.

Man City are favourites to win at 2/7, according to dabblebet, with Everton considered a 10/1 bet to beat Pep Guardiola's men. A draw between the teams is priced at 9/2.

