Manchester City vs Feyenoord live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester City have already qualified for the second round of the Champions League, but will want to secure top spot in Group F to ease their passage in the new year.

They could clinch that position with victory over Feyenoord at the Etihad on Wednesday night, should they win and Shakhtar Donestsk fail to win beat Napoli in Naples.

Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his team selection but is stretched in defence following the injury to John Stones during City's win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The Dutch side are yet to pick up a point but are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Europa League and will be determined to pull off a shock.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport/ESPN.

It’s a big game for…

Bernardo Silva. The winger has yet to establish himself in City's first team but has been promised a starting role against Feyenoord and has the opportunity to force himself into Guardiola's reckoning for what is a packed fixture list heading into the Chrismas period.

