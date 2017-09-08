Manchester City vs Liverpool: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

Guardiola and Klopp will do battle once again: Getty Images

Both City and Liverpool have enjoyed good starts to the season, with two wins and a draw each from their opening three fixtures. But with City’s vast expenditure this summer, Pep Guardiola will be expecting nothing less than victory (three full-backs for a combined £130m demands as much).

The Catalan knows that this is the season for silverware, after a year in which he often struggled to master English football’s physicality. There can be no room for excuses, and there are no good reasons why City should not expect, let alone hope, to win the title.

Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are fiercely competitive characters, even by the standards of Premier League managers, and will set up their sides to attack and dominate the other as much as possible.

Eight goals in Liverpool’s first three games speaks volumes about the brio with which Klopp’s men are playing.

Set against such terrific Liverpool form, Philippe Coutinho will have his work cut out to impress, with the shadow of his transfer saga still looming large over player and club. It will be intriguing to see how he performs with visions of Barcelona still fresh in his mind.

City have a disaffected star in their squad, too, of course. Sergio Aguero was dropped by Guardiola last week against Bournemouth, and his alleged fracas with a Bournemouth steward did not help matters. He is out of favour at international level, too, with a poll of Argentina fans this summer finding that 86% want him out of the team. This might just be the stage for his resurgence.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

What time does it start?

Manchester City vs Liverpool kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 9th September.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30 BST. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool have been boosted by the news that influential Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is unlikely to recover from injury in time to feature in this match.

View photos Firmino has started the season well (AFP/Getty) More

All eyes will therefore be on Liverpool's leading man Firmino, who will fancy his chances against City's patched-up defence. Expect goals.

Best stat…

3: The number of years since Man City last beat Liverpool in the Premier League. Their last was a 3-1 win at the Etihad on August 25th 2014.

Remember when…

Willy Caballero’s penalty-saving heroics against Jurgen Klopp’s men clinched the League Cup for City in 2016.

Player to watch…

Kevin De Bruyne: The 26-year-old Belgian has started the season in dazzling form, occupying a new role deeper in midfield.

View photos De Bruyne is City's key player (Getty) More

Read More