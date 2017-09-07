Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns at the Etihad Staium on Saturday as the Premier League returns after the international break.
Both sides come into the game on the same points, having each picked up two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures, and the victor would take an early advantage in the race for the title.
Man City recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their last game before the break, while Liverpool made light work of Arsenal, defeating the Gunners with a 4-0 scoreline.
|Manchester City vs Liverpool
|Saturday, September 9
|12:30 BST / 07:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream using Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream in using the NBC Sports App.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|NBC Sports App
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Manchester City players
|Goalkeepers
|Bravo, Ederson,
|Defenders
|Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Mangala, Mendy
|Midfielders
|Sterling, Gundogan, Ferndandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Delph, D. Silva, B. Silva, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz
|Forwards
|Aguero, Jesus
Raheem Sterling will sit out the game against his former club due to suspension, but Kyle Walker returns having served a ban. Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a return to full fitness and could come into contention.
Two players who won't be involved are Wilfried Bony and Samir Nasri, who left for Swansea and Antalyaspor respectively during the summer transfer window.
Potential starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; D. Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Jesus.
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward, Bogdan
|Defenders
|Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Ejaria, Wilson
|Forwards
|Salah, Mane, Firmino, Ings, Sturridge, Woodburn, Solanke
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut for Liverpool after his transfer from Arsenal. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both injured and will not play a part.
Philippe Coutinho featured for Brazil during the international break so should be fit to play, but whether he will be selected or not remains a point of debate.
Potential starting XI: Karius; Robertson, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Manchester City are favourites to win at 5/6 according to dabblebet with Liverpool priced at 16/5 to collect three points at the Etihad. A draw is considered an 11/4 bet.
At 3/1, Sergio Aguero is favourite to score first, with Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all priced at 13/2.
GAME PREVIEW
Pep Guardiola will hope that his players return from international duty rejuvenated as City attempt to kick their season up a gear. While they are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League games, Guardiola's side were lucky to avoid defeat against Everton and they have laboured to wins against Brighton and Bournemouth.
Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have got themselves off the mark already, but they will hope to rack up more goals in the coming weeks as City look to become much more convincing title challengers. New additions such as Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva have had enough time to settle in to their new surroundings and should improve as the season goes on.
City's rivals on Saturday, Liverpool, have had no such trouble in front of goal and they will take plenty of confidence from their thrashing of Arsenal into the game. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been devastating in front of goal, as has new signing Mohamed Salah, who has hit the ground running at Anfield.
The Reds have scored 14 goals in their last five games in all competitions, eight of which came in their last two matches, and they look to be finding their groove. However, they have also conceded six times in those five games and defence remains a major source of concern.
The sheer wealth of attacking riches on show at the Etihad suggests that the game will be full of goals, but with so much potentially riding on the outcome, it would be no surprise to see both teams adopt a more cautious approach than usual.