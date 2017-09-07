Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns at the Etihad Staium on Saturday as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Both sides come into the game on the same points, having each picked up two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures, and the victor would take an early advantage in the race for the title.

City 5/6 to beat the Reds

Man City recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their last game before the break, while Liverpool made light work of Arsenal, defeating the Gunners with a 4-0 scoreline.

Game Manchester City vs Liverpool Date Saturday, September 9 Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream in using the NBC Sports App.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports App

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Mangala, Mendy Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Ferndandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Delph, D. Silva, B. Silva, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Raheem Sterling will sit out the game against his former club due to suspension, but Kyle Walker returns having served a ban. Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a return to full fitness and could come into contention.

Two players who won't be involved are Wilfried Bony and Samir Nasri, who left for Swansea and Antalyaspor respectively during the summer transfer window.

Potential starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; D. Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Jesus.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward, Bogdan Defenders Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Ejaria, Wilson Forwards Salah, Mane, Firmino, Ings, Sturridge, Woodburn, Solanke

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut for Liverpool after his transfer from Arsenal. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both injured and will not play a part.

Philippe Coutinho featured for Brazil during the international break so should be fit to play, but whether he will be selected or not remains a point of debate.

Potential starting XI: Karius; Robertson, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Manchester City are favourites to win at 5/6 according to dabblebet with Liverpool priced at 16/5 to collect three points at the Etihad. A draw is considered an 11/4 bet.

At 3/1, Sergio Aguero is favourite to score first, with Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all priced at 13/2.

