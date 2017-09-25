Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will hope to take control of Group F by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both of these clubs got off to a good start in the Champions League group stage, with City thrashing Feyenoord away from home and Shakhtar beating Napoli.

Jesus FGS 11/5 with dabblebet

With a doubleheader against the Italian side ahead, Pep Guardiola's men can put themselves in a position of strength by winning again this week.

Game Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk Date Tuesday, September 26 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Ederson Manchester City More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Soccer Plus and by stream via Fox Sports Go. Fox will also stream the game live on Facebook .

US TV channel Online stream Fox Soccer Plus Fox Sports Go / Facebook Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Mendy, Adarabioyo, Otamendi Midfielders Sterling, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Toure Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Man City will be without Ilkay Gundogan and Vincent Kompany, who have not recovered from their respective knee and calf injuries in time to feature.

Benjamin Mendy will undergo a late fitness test after being substituted in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace due to a knock to his knee. Danilo is likely to deputise at left-back if the Frenchman is not ready to play.

Potential starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Fernandinho; B. Silva, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Aguero, Jesus.

Position Shakhtar players Goalkeepers Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kudryk Defenders Butko, Khocholava, Ordets, Ismaily, Rakitskiy, Azevedo Midfielders Stepanenko, Taison, Fred, Dentinho, Bernard, Marlos, Patrick, Petriak, Kovalenko Forwards Ferreyra, Blanco Leschuk

Shakhtar will be without Darijo Srna, who has tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he will not play while he attempts to clear his name.

Maksym Malyshev will not play until next year due to a knee injury and Serhiy Kryvtsov is also sidelined.

Potential starting XI: Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Dentinho; Ferreyra.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Taison Shakhtar Donetsk More

Man City are 2/11 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Shakhtar priced at 11/1 and the draw available at 6/1.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Raheem Sterling Leroy Sane Manchester City More

Read More