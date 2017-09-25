Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will hope to take control of Group F by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.
Both of these clubs got off to a good start in the Champions League group stage, with City thrashing Feyenoord away from home and Shakhtar beating Napoli.
With a doubleheader against the Italian side ahead, Pep Guardiola's men can put themselves in a position of strength by winning again this week.
|Game
|Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|Date
|Tuesday, September 26
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Soccer Plus and by stream via Fox Sports Go. Fox will also stream the game live on Facebook .
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Soccer Plus
|Fox Sports Go / Facebook Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Man City players
|Goalkeepers
|Bravo, Ederson, Muric
|Defenders
|Walker, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Mendy, Adarabioyo, Otamendi
|Midfielders
|Sterling, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Toure
|Forwards
|Aguero, Jesus
Man City will be without Ilkay Gundogan and Vincent Kompany, who have not recovered from their respective knee and calf injuries in time to feature.
Benjamin Mendy will undergo a late fitness test after being substituted in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace due to a knock to his knee. Danilo is likely to deputise at left-back if the Frenchman is not ready to play.
Potential starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Fernandinho; B. Silva, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Aguero, Jesus.
|Position
|Shakhtar players
|Goalkeepers
|Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kudryk
|Defenders
|Butko, Khocholava, Ordets, Ismaily, Rakitskiy, Azevedo
|Midfielders
|Stepanenko, Taison, Fred, Dentinho, Bernard, Marlos, Patrick, Petriak, Kovalenko
|Forwards
|Ferreyra, Blanco Leschuk
Shakhtar will be without Darijo Srna, who has tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he will not play while he attempts to clear his name.
Maksym Malyshev will not play until next year due to a knee injury and Serhiy Kryvtsov is also sidelined.
Potential starting XI: Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Dentinho; Ferreyra.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Man City are 2/11 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Shakhtar priced at 11/1 and the draw available at 6/1.
GAME PREVIEW
Manchester City are on fire.
In the Premier League and Champions League, City have won their past four games by a combined score of 20-0, demolishing Liverpool and Feyenoord just as convincingly as they have Watford and Crystal Palace.
There is trepidation in anointing Pep Guardiola's men a real force to be reckoned with because they started last season similarly, winning their first 10 games in all competitions, before defensive deficiencies showed their face.
But the margins of their victories this time around suggest that their status as the bookmakers' favourites to win the Premier League and the English side most fancied to win the Champions League is well deserved.
The frightening thing for their rivals is that if City can come through this week - they face Chelsea away at the weekend - unscathed, they will really be rolling.
Eight of their 12 matches after the visit to Stamford Bridge will be played at the Etihad Stadium, giving them a chance to establish a potentially decisive lead in England and book a place among Europe's elite 16 as early as the start of December.