Manchester City vs Wolves: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Wolves travel to the Etihad this evening for a clash between the two teams respectively leading the top two tiers of English league football.
Pep Guardiola’s electric City extended their two-month winning run with a 3-0 league triumph over Burnley at the weekend. Though far from their best, the fact that they still rolled over Sean Dyche’s resilient outfit will reassure the Sky Blues that they can achieve a decisively positive result against their Championship visitors this evening.
There will be no room for complacency, however, at the Etihad. Although City’s dominance this season has been more celebrated than that of their counterparts from the West Midlands, the steady climb of Wolves to the summit of the Championship has been equally impressive in recent weeks. After three consecutive wins they now top the points and scoring tables, like City themselves, and the fast-paced attacking threat they pose should not be underestimated.
Nonetheless, City – even with the second-string XI that Guardiola suggested at the weekend he would field for the fixture – will present an entirely new kind of challenge to Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his young team.
With Sterling, Jesus and Gundogan all set to start, the visitors will have to be at their very best to stop City rectifying their fourth-round exit at the hands of Manchester United last season.
What time does it start?
Man City vs Wolves kicks off at 19:45
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5
It’s a big game for…
Sergio Aguero. Having drawn level with Eric Brooks’ tally of 177 goals for City with his strike against Burnley, tonight may be the night that Aguero cements himself as City’s leading goalscorer of all time. Though unlikely to play the full 90 minutes, you’d still be foolish to bet against it…
Remember when…
Some optimistic nostalgia provided courtesy of WolvesTV. Robbie Keane scores a goal the last time the Wanderers beat City away from home. Not bad.
Player(s) to watch…
Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota. The attacking duo, with seven goals apiece, now occupy two of the top five places in the Championship scoring standings. They’ll have to be fully-firing if Wolves are going to have any chance this evening.
Past three meetings…
Wolves 0 Manchester City 2 (Aguero, Nasri), April 2012
Manchester City 3 (Dzeko, Kolarov, Johnson) Wolves 1 (Hunt), October 2011
Wolves 2 (Milijas, O’Hara) Manchester City 5 (Johnson, Nasri, Dzeko x2, De Vries (OG), October 2011.
Form Guide…
Manchester City: WWWWWW
Wolves: WWLWWW
Odds…
Manchester City: 1/9
Wolves: 17
Draw: 21/2