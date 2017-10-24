Manchester City vs Wolves: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Wolves travel to the Etihad this evening for a clash between the two teams respectively leading the top two tiers of English league football.

Pep Guardiola’s electric City extended their two-month winning run with a 3-0 league triumph over Burnley at the weekend. Though far from their best, the fact that they still rolled over Sean Dyche’s resilient outfit will reassure the Sky Blues that they can achieve a decisively positive result against their Championship visitors this evening.

There will be no room for complacency, however, at the Etihad. Although City’s dominance this season has been more celebrated than that of their counterparts from the West Midlands, the steady climb of Wolves to the summit of the Championship has been equally impressive in recent weeks. After three consecutive wins they now top the points and scoring tables, like City themselves, and the fast-paced attacking threat they pose should not be underestimated.

Pep Guardiola won't want to see any complacency from his side tonight (Getty) More