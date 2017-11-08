Manchester City wage bill rises 25% to £244m in Pep Guardiola's first year

Manchester City’s wage bill soared by almost 25 per cent to £244 million in Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge of the club.

City announced on Wednesday that revenues had increased to a record £473.4 million for the 2016/17 campaign, a huge 21 per cent increase, which puts them only second in the Premier League when it comes to turnover. Manchester United posted record revenues of £581 million for last season.

But salaries at City saw an even bigger rise over the same 13-month accounting period to June 30, 2017, with the wage bill swelling from £197.6 million in 2015/16 to £264.1 million.

Adjusted over 12 months, that figure was £243.8 million, a 23 per cent increase on the previous year after several seasons where it had remain largely flat, but still less than rival United’s £263 million wage bill for 2016/17. Wages now account for 56 per cent of City’s turnover, up from 50 per cent the previous year.

The figures do not include the salaries of summer signings Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, who arrived after June, although City also shed a number of high earners from their wage bill in the final weeks of the transfer window, including Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony, Joe Hart and Fernando.

Bernardo Silva added significant money to the City wage bill