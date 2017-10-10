Manchester City want talks with FA over standards in women's game

Pauline Bremer broke her league during Saturday's game at Everton but no ambulance was on the scene and it took over an hour for one to arrive

Manchester City are seeking discussions with the Football Association regarding standards in the women's game after an ambulance took over an hour to treat striker Pauline Bremer for a broken leg in the Women's Super League clash at Everton on Saturday, Goal understands.

As well as the fact that no ambulance was immediately available - a basic requirement for the professional men's game - there is also controversy surrounding the plastic pitch at Everton's Select Security Stadium in Widnes.

Germany striker Bremer broke her leg in a challenge with Everton's Gabrielle George, leading to one of her team-mates throwing up on the pitch.

Yet there was no ambulance on the scene and Bremer was only treated an hour later, and only once players and staff from both sides had carried her from the pitch on a stretcher.

Men's Premier League and Football League games are not allowed to go ahead unless there are two ambulances at the stadium on a match day - one for players and one for fans.

Yet there is no such stipulation for women's matches, and City officials now want discussions with the FA about improving standards at WSL games.

Former City defender Lucy Bronze posted a series of tweets criticising "the league in general" following the incident, with the pitch at the Select Security Stadium also coming under fire for how the ball bounces.



