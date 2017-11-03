Manchester City won't go unbeaten like Arsenal did says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is certain that his Manchester City side have no chance of matching Arsenal’s record as the ultimate Invincibles.

Only two sides in the entire history of the professional game have gone through an entire English top-division season without defeat – Preston in 1888-89, over 22 games, and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in 2003-04, over 38 matches.

Guardiola’s Premier League leaders have not lost any of their 16 competitive games this season, winning 14 of them outright and also beating Wolves on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Wenger has suggested that it would be difficult for City, who face Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium, to match what he did, and Guardiola agrees.

He said: “I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him, we are not going to break it. He has to be calm. He is to be sure that is not going to happen. It was an exceptional team.

“To stay unbeaten in the Premier League is something fantastic. He has to know that we don’t want to break this record but we want to play well and beat them on Sunday.”

Guardiola has also brushed off Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s suggestion that City are the team to beat in the league this season.

“We are five points ahead of Manchester United,” he said. “How many games are left? Twenty-eight. How many points? Eighty-four. We are five in front. It is nothing. If you say that, until next May, we are going to play like we have in last two months, I’d say: ‘Wow, we have a good chance to win the Premier League.’ But who is going to assure me we will not get injuries?

City head into the clash with Arsenal in fine form (Getty)