Wayne Rooney and Manchester clubs donate more than £1m to emergency fund for terror attack victims

Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to pledge £1m to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in the wake of Monday night’s terrorist attack, while United captain Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 from his own foundation.

A total of 22 people were killed and 64 injured after Salman Abedi blew himself up as fans left an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Of the injured, 20 are still under "critical care" in hospital.

The fund has been backed by Manchester’s Lord Mayor and, in partnership with the British Red Cross, was set up to aid the families and dependents of the 22 people who died in the atrocity.

The fund swelled to £2m in the past 24 hours after merging with Manchester Evening News’ #westandtogether crowd fund campaign which itself had raised £1m.

United and City’s combined donation now takes the total of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund beyond £3m.

Under the banner of #ACityUnited, the two clubs have put aside their rivalry to lend support to the city of Manchester.

Speaking of the collaboration, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Manchester City said: “We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack.

“The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester.”

Echoing these sentiments, Ed Woodward, executive chairman of Manchester United, added: "The barbarism of Monday evening’s attack has shocked everyone.

"Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.

“The money will help, of course but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."

A number of high-profile figures and institutions have also contributed to the funding.

The British Red Cross kicked off the appeal with its £50,000 donation while City's Yaya Toure has since joined Rooney in pledging £100,000.

In a statement on Rooney's website, the United club captain said: “There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks. Monday night was one of those occasions. Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family.

“As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can.”

Arsenal Foundation have also donated £50,000 to the fund.