Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers

Tottenham are the latest club to try their luck versus Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, while Man City and Napoli look set for a goal-fest.

The Champions League group stages reaches its halfway point this week with the Premier League leaders hosting the top dogs in Italy.

Napoli's trip to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in Group F promises goals aplenty, while holders Real Madrid must try and halt Tottenham's unblemished start in an intriguing clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams looking for their first European wins this season.

Here is your Opta numbers guide to Tuesday's matches.

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

25 – Spartak have lost 25 of their previous 37 Champions League games, winning only five.

6 – Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder has scored six goals in seven Champions League appearances, including four in two outings this season.

Maribor v Liverpool

0 – Maribor are winless at home in the Champions League group stages (D3 L4), having featured twice previously in 1999-00 and 2014-15.

29 – Liverpool have had 29 more shots than their opponents over their first two games (17 v Sevilla, 12 v Spartak) but are winless (D2), having conceded three goals from four shots on target faced.

Manchester City v Napoli

10 – Manchester City are on their longest run without defeat at home in the Champions League – 10 games stretching back to when Napoli's Serie A counterparts Juventus won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

12 – None of Napoli's 12 Champions League away games have ended goalless, while there has never been a 0-0 draw in any of Manchester City's 38 group games.

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

4 – Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last four games against Ukrainian opposition (W2 D2), although they have not reached the knockout stages in four previous group stage participations and are pointless this time around.